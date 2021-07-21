Bolt rider appreciates wife for staying up past midnight to wait for him to return from work

A bolt rider has applauded his wife after she waited for hours for him to get back from work on his first day.

Her husband who works as a driver for a popular ride-hailing app, Bolt, said on his first day, he got home around 1AM only to meet his wife fully awake waiting for him, despite the fact that he already called her hours ago to go to bed.

HE shared photos with her and wrote;

“Started Bolt last week and I got home late on the first day, my wife was fully awake even after I called her around 10pm to go sleep and not wait for me…

I was so touched to meet her awake by 1am, I wanted to cry… Told her not to try it again, she did it again next day. Lol”