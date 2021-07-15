Crisis rocks Synagogue church over TB Joshua’s successor

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Mild crisis hits the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos (SCOAN) over the successor of the church’s late founder Prophet T. B. Joshua.

While Evelyn, Joshua’s wife, was reportedly chosen by some elders in the church to succeed the SCOAN founder, the press briefing held by the church days before Joshua’s week-long burial began proved that the church’s hierarchy did not approve of the elders’ choice.

An international member of the church Gary Freng, who spoke on behalf of the church, said no one has been appointed to lead the affairs of the church at the moment, adding that the decision is a spiritual matter and not an administrative one.

“It’s not about machinery. It is about suitable people, and it’s about the move of the Holy Spirit. So there is simply no administrative answer to the question because it is not an administrative issue,” he told City People.

A faction believes a successor should come from a group of men known as the five wise men appointed by Joshua.

In no particular order, the wise men are Wise Man Racine, Wise Man John Chi, Wise Man Harry, Wise Man Daniel, and Wise Man Christopher.

 

