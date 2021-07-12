Daddy Freeze Reveals What Sound Sultan Did For His Friend 12-Years Ago

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has shared an old memory of the late veteran artist Sound Sultan recounting what he did for his friend.

Remembering the good deeds of the artist Sound Sultan, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page and shared an old video of Sound Sultan recalling one of the great deeds he did for his friends at an event in London 12 years ago.

Daddy Freeze recalled how Sound Sultan honoured his friend by dedicating one of his songs to him while they were all having fun together at an important event. According to Daddy Freeze, his friend was very glad over Sultan’s deed.

Daddy Freeze made this revelation known a few hours after he earlier mourned the late musician while paying his condolences to his family.

He wrote, “So there was this one time, like 12 years ago, when I asked Sound Sultan at an event, to dedicate his song to my good friend Chuks Benamaisia in London. We were all catching cruise… Chuks loved it so much he saved it since then.

Rest well king, the ‘sultan’ in your name suggests you were a king and indeed you always acted like one. ”