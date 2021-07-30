Date My Family is back with a new twist in Season 3

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Gather around singles of Naija! Your favourite dating show with a twist is back. Date My Family Nigeria!

Are you ready to find the one? Would you trust your friends and family to score you a date?

Then send us a 90sec introductory video telling us about yourself, the family members you wish to represent you and what you seek in an ideal partner.

Submissions should be emailed to [email protected] or sent via whatsapp to 08094001389. You can also log on to delmediaproductions.com/dmfnregistration to fill out a simple form that could help our experts match you to your one true love.

All Entries Must be sent on or before Friday the 20th of August 2021.

Sign up! And we just might find you the great love of your life!

Date My Family Nigeria – Where Love comes Home

Via WithinNigeria
