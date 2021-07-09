Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late Obama DMW (Video)

Imade Adeleke, daughter of award winning singer, Davido has shared her fondest memory of late Obama DMW.

Obama DMW, whose real name is Habeeb Ademola Uthman, died on Tuesday 29th, 2021, following a suspected heart failure.

Reports gathered that Obama DMW drove himself to Ever Care Hospital in Lekki, Lagos to complain of breathing difficulties. He was admitted at the hospital and unfortunately died a few hours later.

Sharing her memories of late Obama DMW, Imade said;

“My fondest memory of uncle Habeeb is he’s always happy to see me when I’m there and he used to send me lovely messages and he always says I love you and he always used to say I love you Imade”.

Watch video below;