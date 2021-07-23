Few weeks after public fight with Tiwa Savage, singer, Seyi Shay battles for her life

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

A few weeks after her public fight with Tiwa Savage, singer, Seyi Shay has been rushed to the hospital where she is presently battling for her life.

Recall that the talented singers fought dirty at a salon in Lagos Island over a long time beef and according to the Seyi, the beef is way more than that as made some accusations towards Tiwa Savage

In a recent post on her Insta story, Seyi shared photos of herself receiving drips in a hospital where she is admitted.

Captioning the post, the singer wrote; “It’s not about how you fall or how weak you get or feel… But it is about the true friends and sisters that rally round and help you get back up.

See the photos below;

Via Instagram
