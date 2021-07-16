‘Forever young’ – Fans react to new photos of Regina Daniels

Fans of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reacted to the new photos the billionaire’s wife shared on her official Instagram page.

In the photos, the mother of one was seen wearing a crop top that exposed her flat belly and her skin evenly toned.

Regina‘s hairstyle which was a weaving done to the back made her look younger than her age and this, of course, is part of the reason why she looked ageless.

See the photos below;

The 21-year-old’s beauty in the photos could not be overlooked and this earned her lots of admiration comments from her fans and followers on the photo-sharing app.

See some of the comments the photos generated below;

@official_mimiandy wrote “Regina sweet 16”

@charles_okocha wrote “16 4ever Cheeeee”

@shes_spotless wrote “Sweet 16”

@mizh_ezeuzor wrote “Forever young”

@mees.annie wrote “Epitome of beauty”