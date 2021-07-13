‘She was shy to breastfeed her baby’ – Fans react to never seen video of Regina Daniels and her baby

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to a never seen video of actress, Regina Daniels and her baby.

In the video, the mother of one was seen cuddling her baby and trying to stop him from crying.

Taking to Instagram to share the video, Mercy Johnson wrote;

“We hold their hands for a moment but their hearts forever…. Biko moms in the building, tell my daughter @regina.daniels what my @princemunirnwoko wanted on this day…. One of my fav videos”

Regina replied saying;

“God mummy I didn’t know then… but now I do… I love you always my queen”

Watch the video;

See how some of Regina’s fans reacted to the video below;

@iam_dominic_eloi wrote “@mercyjohnsonokojie she was actually shy to breastfeed moon because it was her first seed.. @regina.daniels”

@jydesonglobal wrote “Breastfeeding! The baby wants food”

@official_gennyblaze wrote “All he wanted was natural milk not petting”

@jsdskincare wrote “Awww so cute, Mrs Reg baby wants Brest milk…..in case of next time”

Via Instagram
