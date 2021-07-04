Fuji singer, Kwam 1 undergoes surgery

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall AKA Kwam 1 has reached out to Nigerians following a surgery he underwent recently.

According to Kwam 1 in a statement released, he did the surgery in Nigeria and it was a successful one.

The Fuji icon specially appreciated his doctor in the post and he also mentioned that with his experience, he has come to terms that Nigeria has the best doctors.

In his words;

“To the glory of God, everything went well and the surgery was successful. Nigerian doctors the best in my own opinion, considering my experience today 3rd of July 2021.
When my personal physician says the surgery can be perfectly done here in Nigeria.
I never argue with him, but had my reservations since such magnitude exercise hasn’t been done by me here in Nigeria.
He came up with a team of young and best doctors who are his colleagues and the date was set for today. Many thanks to you The main General Surgeon Specialist Dr Gbolahan Fakoya…
Anesthesiologist is Dr O. K Adebayo, Also Dr Adedamola Salau, Dr Alabi and Nurse Esther Omolola and you my brother and personal physician Dr Idowu Agarawu.

Sometimes Ohun ti anwa losi Sokoto, nbe ni apo sokoto. It’s high time we appreciate our own God-given talents here at home.

Not forgetting you Anuoluwapo Obilaja the male nurse that stays with me running ups and down to get this and that for me, I see a bright future ahead of you and you shall get there. Up Nigeria up youth”

Via Kemi Filani News
