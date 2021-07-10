He was my coursemate and now we’re barristers – Lady who graduated from same class with her dad shares story

Twitter user, Chioma K Jane has narrated how she was admitted in the same university with her father who studied same course with her.

They studied as coursemate for five years and now, they have graduated together as barristers.

Chioma wrote;

“The craziest part about this 5 years, my DAD was my coursemate. Can you actually ever!!!!!!!As in he did 100-500 with me for 5 years. God the drama!!!!!!!

E remain small he would have been slapping me. I must greet him every morning when I come to class. Mehnn!!!! I hear of people having their parents in their school with them but not the same class. And I did it for 5 years. I kept it in for 5 years!!!!! God I was so angry sometimes. He saw my results before me.

If you’re in my school you’d understand😂 boys couldn’t even talk to me!!!!!! The man was a force to contend with! How did I even do it😂😂😭😭

Or when I don’t go to class when he isn’t around and I’d lie I did, next thing give me your note…omo😂😂😂😂. Or me sending messages about cases and holdings because he can’t browse them with his phone… the stories are too much 😂❤️”

