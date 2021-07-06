“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience Ozokwo apologises

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has tendered a heartfelt apology to her fans for acting ‘wicked’ roles in most of her movies.

Ozokwor was widely known for playing the role of a wicked mother-in-law or stepmother in movies. She was also popular in movies for using diabolical means to ruin the lives of people in her nuclear or extended family.

Acting such roles frequently in movies, made some Nigerians feel she is actually a wicked person in real life to act such roles so perfectly.

The actress however took to her Instagram page some hours ago to share a post asking fans which movie traumatized them as a child.

Responding to the feedbacks, Patience Ozokwo, offered an apology to all who have been affected in one way or another by her movies.

She wrote;

“My people is it time to apologize . I am sorry in fact I am totally flabbergasted 藍 HaveAGreatDay #MamaGLovers❤”