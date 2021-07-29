TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in…

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘I only connected Hushpuppi to a tailor for native clothes’ – DCP Abba Kyari speaks

Entertainment
By San

Deputy Commissioner of police implicated in the US money laundering and fraud indictments against Instagram celebrity Hushpuppi, Abba Alhaji Kyari, has denied receiving money from the fraudster.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Kyari denied collecting money from Hushpuppi to effect an arrest.

Read his response below:

READ ALSO

Hushpuppi narrates how he allegedly bribed ”Super Cop” Abba…

Hushpuppi to face 20years in prison after pleading guilty to…

Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.
We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.
Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to Save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.
Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.
Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.
For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life threatening.
For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.
Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria.

 

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in the house (Video)

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay away from her man”…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’ –…

Hushpuppi to face 20years in prison after pleading guilty to charges

#BBNaija: Watch Boma’s reaction when Angel said she’s 19 (Video)

BBNaija 2021: Married Man Niyi Caught On Camera Admiring The Backside Of…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

How police chief Abba Kyari flew to Dubai to spend good time with Hushpuppi: FBI

‘I only connected Hushpuppi to a tailor for native clothes’ – DCP Abba Kyari…

He will kill me with his big m*nhood – Lady speaks after rejecting boyfriend’s…

I talk about death all the time, it gives me life to know that I will die one…

Cubana Chiefpriest replies those dragging Obi Cubana over the lavish burial of…

Hushpuppi narrates how he allegedly bribed ”Super Cop” Abba Kyari in $1.1…

Nigerians applaud 20-year-old lady who was called to Nigerian Bar

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More