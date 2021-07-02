TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy has cried out over incessant bullying from Nigerians on social media.

The ex housemate lamented that despite the fact that she has changed her conduct, people still bully her on social media.

According to Lucy, she cried a lot in the lock down house and when she left the show, people bullied her for that. During the reunion, she decided to be less emotional and laugh throughout the show, but sadly, she’s still being bullied for “being unserious” at the reunion.

Reacting to this, Lucy warned people to leave her alone since she cannot do anything right in anyone’s eyes.

“In the house, I cried a lot , people talked. In the reunion I laughed a lot and y’all still complaining? Is there anything I can do right in your eyes? Frankly I don’t think so. Leave me alone! I’m not the cause of your mental unrest”, Lucy wrote.

