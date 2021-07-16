“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido lands in Oba, Anambra

Award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke has landed in Oba, Anambra state for the funeral of Obi Cubana’s mother.

The funeral which is currently holding at Oba in Anambra state was graced by Nigerian billionaires and top business moguls.

A video of guests and bouncers at the funeral, struggling to pick money has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the bouncers abandoned their duty posts to join guests in picking money which was being sprayed at all corners.

The billionaire businessman and club owner, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana is currently laying his late mother to rest today, and he apparently received massive support and donations from his friends and well-wishers.

Preparations for the funeral caught the attention of many after the club owner received 246 cows from his friends. However, other good wishers also donated funds worth millions for the event.

Minutes ago, Davido disclosed via his instastory that he has landed in Oba for the occasion.