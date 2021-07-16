TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido lands in Oba, Anambra

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke has landed in Oba, Anambra state for the funeral of Obi Cubana’s mother.

The funeral which is currently holding at Oba in Anambra state was graced by Nigerian billionaires and top business moguls.

A video of guests and bouncers at the funeral, struggling to pick money has since gone viral on social media.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Ubi Franklin turns photographer at Obi…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi…

In the video, the bouncers abandoned their duty posts to join guests in picking money which was being sprayed at all corners.

The billionaire businessman and club owner, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana is currently laying his late mother to rest today, and he apparently received massive support and donations from his friends and well-wishers.

Preparations for the funeral caught the attention of many after the club owner received 246 cows from his friends. However, other good wishers also donated funds worth millions for the event.

Minutes ago, Davido disclosed via his instastory that he has landed in Oba for the occasion.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her into swimming pool…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi Cubana’s…

Checkout what happened after Prophet Odumeje visited TB Joshua’s widow,…

Comedian, Nasty Blaq confirms being in a serious relationship with Tolanibaj

Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly after what her first child did to her little baby

Drama as man catches wife feeding her lover in their matrimonial home (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Iyabo Ojo reacts as herbalist who said she will die over Baba…

Reactions as Ubi Franklin turns photographer at Obi Cubana’s…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido…

‘Forever young’ – Fans react to new photos of Regina Daniels

BBNaija Ka3na’s ex-husband gifts her a mighty house in Spain

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi Cubana’s…

‘Confused human being’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Ka3na for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More