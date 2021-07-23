Jubilation as Tonto Dikeh returns to acting

Fans and friends of Tonto Dikeh are presently jubilating after she announced that she would be gracing the TV screen in a new movie titled ‘ Beggers Children’.

Recall that the mother of one took a break from acting and decided to focus on personal development, her humanitarian foundation and undergoing several leadership programmes.

According to Tonto in her recent post on Instagram, the movie, titled ‘Beggars Children’ is produced by Benedict Johnson and directed by Tchidi Chikere and will feature Angela Okorie and Doris Ogala.

Reacting to this;

@sophia_mrsnabia wrote: Welcome back oooo. I am so happy that you back to acting

@akumatalent wrote: Can’t wait darling I miss you in movie

@elvis__ranking wrote: OMG, can’t believe this….. I have missed Tonto Dikeh on set…. who made you do this?? Wow …. I am so happy that I showed my neighbours and they ran out of the compound

@lindaluperclothing wrote: Nice to see you on the screen again. I can’t wait to watch