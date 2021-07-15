Kizz Daniels Gifts His 2 Sons A 2-Bedroom Luxurious Penthouse, Reveals They Were Triplets

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has gifted his two sons Jelani and Jalil a luxurious penthouse in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos State.

Kizz Daniel took to his Instagram page to disclose that he actually welcomed triplets but he lost one of them named Jamal four days after he welcomed his sons. He disclosed that he made a promise to his first child whom he lost that he would be a better father to his two children, hence he bought his two sons a penthouse.

Kizz Daniel took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself performing his daddy duties and also shared the ultrasound of his babies confirming his claims. Kizz Daniel also shared the documents of the owners of his sons’ new house.

He captioned his post, “GOD blessed me with 3 boys a while back 🙏🏽 JAMAL, JALIL, and JELANI (triplets). 4 days after I lost JAMAL. Nevertheless, I made a promise to him that I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy to his brothers….. Congrats to the latest Homeowners in town, Jelani and Jalil ❤️ My first gift to my sons 🥰 #Okunrinmeta“.

