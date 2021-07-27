TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as…

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says…

“Money Is Good In This Life”- Actress Bisola Says As She Enters A Private Jet For The First Time

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, singer and producer, Bisola Aiyeola is currently in a celebratory mood after hopping into a private jet for the first time in her life.

Bisola Aiyeola made a trip to an undisclosed location for business purposes and this time around she did not use the commercial flight but a private jet. This comes to her as a promotion in her life and she has admitted that money makes life sweet and good living it.

She took to her Instagram page to share a video showing how super-excited she was entering the luxurious flight facility for the first time and she flaunted the white pilot in charge of the flight.

READ ALSO

“Money is good” – Nigerians react as…

The show is becoming annoying, they only select people that…

She captioned the video;

Hello Dears, I can throwback on a Monday abi? I just want to alert you my familiaaaaaa that Finalllyyy I have enter private Jet ooo and I constituted all manner of Nuisancery available 😂😂😂 . I no go lie,Easy life sweet die chai.

 

Watch the video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ – BBNaija housemate,…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Moment BBNaija housemate, Jackie B pranked her son with fake poop in the toilet…

Two smart people cannot fall in love, one person must be an idiot and overlook…

“Money Is Good In This Life”- Actress Bisola Says As She Enters A Private Jet…

#BBNaija: “When I first saw you, I was like who is this Mami water?”…

Comedian Bovi shares emotional story as he celebrates grandmother’s 81st…

Nkechi Blessing Goes Braless To Defend BBNaija’s Angel After She Was Shamed For…

“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” – Tonto Dikeh

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More