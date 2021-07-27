“Money Is Good In This Life”- Actress Bisola Says As She Enters A Private Jet For The First Time

Nollywood actress, singer and producer, Bisola Aiyeola is currently in a celebratory mood after hopping into a private jet for the first time in her life.

Bisola Aiyeola made a trip to an undisclosed location for business purposes and this time around she did not use the commercial flight but a private jet. This comes to her as a promotion in her life and she has admitted that money makes life sweet and good living it.

She took to her Instagram page to share a video showing how super-excited she was entering the luxurious flight facility for the first time and she flaunted the white pilot in charge of the flight.

She captioned the video;

Hello Dears, I can throwback on a Monday abi? I just want to alert you my familiaaaaaa that Finalllyyy I have enter private Jet ooo and I constituted all manner of Nuisancery available . I no go lie,Easy life sweet die chai.

Watch the video