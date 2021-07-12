Nigerians blow hot over Buhari’s condolence message to Sound Sultan’s family

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have reacted aggressively to president Buhari’s condolence message to singer, Sound Sultan’s family.

This comes after Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina released a statement where Sound Sultan was mourned and his family members were consoled.

According to Buhari, Sound Sultan’s demise is a great loss to the music industry and Nigeria because he lived an exemplary life and achieved several milestones in his career.

It was also mentioned that the 44-year-old was deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art, and as an avid basketball fan, he made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country.

“As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity and talent, which have inspired many young Nigerians in the industry” part of the statement read.

Reacting to this;

@mr.saint231 wrote “Oga face Wetin we elect you for… Condolences/ shock and express sadness president”

@pearlyugo wrote “You go soon turn to express road. Always expressing. Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww”

@mzolanma wrote “He’s only good at Sending Condolence messages Nigeria ntoor”

@zee.opara wrote “Overall best in condolence message and expression of shock and sadness”

Via Instagram
