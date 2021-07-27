Nkechi Blessing Goes Braless To Defend BBNaija’s Angel After She Was Shamed For The Shape Of Her Boobs

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to show solidarity for BBNaija 2021 housemate, Angel after trolls body-shamed her.

BBNaija’s Angel entered the house without a bra and she has been trolled and shamed on social media for having fallen boobs but Nkechi Blessing has explained that having fallen boobs is natural.

Nkechi Blessing trying to prove that every woman will someday have fallen boobs and the fact that someone has fallen boobs doesn’t mean she’s too old, went braless to show that she also has fallen boobs even though she isn’t that old.

According to Nkechi Blessing, she understands if men shame BBNaija’s Angel for having fallen boobs but the women who are also mocking and shaming her seem to forget they will get there someday saying women can do better than making a fellow woman feel less of herself.

Nkechi Blessing then added that some women can’t stand trolling and insults and they tend to fall into depression and harm themselves even though she isn’t one of them spreading love more than hate is what will help those who easily go into depression.