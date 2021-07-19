TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady identified as Nkechi Bianze has disclosed that she got married to her heartthrob without any form of bride price.

The lady who tied the knot with her lover on Saturday, 17th July, 2021, noted that they got married according to the customs and traditions of the land, but they edited bits to suit them.

She disclosed that her husband is from Mbaise Local government in Imo State, but she did not kneel down to give him drink, neither did he pay her bride price.

In her words;

“Yesterday, the 17th of July 2021, all roads led to Owa (Agbor) Delta State as family and friends joined the Love of my Life and I as we got married.

He is from Mbaise, Imo State. No bride price was paid. And I did NOT kneel down to give him drink. We BOTH STOOD up to drink.

The Traditional Wedding was done according to the custom and traditions of my people, and we edited bits to suit us.”

