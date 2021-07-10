TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial…

One year after being accused of stealing a baby, Halima Abubakar flaunts her own baby

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Halima Abubakar

One year after she was accused of stealing another baby’s photo and claiming it as hers, Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has decided to flaunt her own baby on her official Instagram page.

According to Halima, her baby who happens to be a boy is her favourite human and he is so precious to her.

Captioning the photos on her official Instagram page, the excited mum wrote;

READ ALSO

‘Lion no dey born goat’ – Tonto Dikeh…

‘Nigerian men don’t cheat’ – Toyin…

“My favourite human. So precious.My puff baby… His smile is heavenly… My tummy… I can’t believe someone can make me this happy”

See the photos;

Reacting to the photos,

@ucheogbodo wrote: “so beautiful”

@toyin_abraham wrote: “See mouth so cuteeeeee love love”

@iamyvonnejegede wrote “The joy they bring is inexplainable”

@gugulethukheswa59 wrote: “So this human is now grown like this”

Recall that in 2020, an American woman identified on her Instagram handle as the­_arielb called out the actress for using her baby’s photo and claiming it was hers.

This comes after Halima announced the birth of her baby but with another baby’s photo.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react to Jim…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial ceremony…

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

Believe me, Ada Jesus is not dead, she is still alive – Husband of…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late…

How I saved the life of a stranger who was about to be killed – Actress,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Speed Darlington ties the knot? (Photos)

T.B Joshua: Conspiracies that may arise after his death and how the church is…

‘Na boutique?’ – Fans react as Linda Ikeji flaunts her…

‘Lion no dey born goat’ – Tonto Dikeh brags over her…

One year after being accused of stealing a baby, Halima Abubakar flaunts her own…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

BBNaija’s Tochi Oke narrates how his female boss s*xually assaulted him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More