TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as…

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other…

Singer, Temmie Ovwasa reveals what will be her only regret when she dies

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, popularly known as YBNL Princess, has revealed what will be her biggest regret when she leaves this world.

According to Temmie, her biggest regret would be that no woman has ever broken her neck while sitting on her face.

In her words;

READ ALSO

I keep to myself a lot because I don’t want to go to jail —…

YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa drags Olamide

“My only regret when I die will be that no woman has ever broken my neck while sitting on my face”.

In other news, the singer has settled her rift with former label boss, Olamide.

The former YBNL Signee accused Olamide of bringing her all the way from Ilorin to Lagos without actually giving her the platform to actualise her dreams.

However, Temmie took to her Twitter page later announcing that both parties have reconciled.

Her tweet read: “I had a meeting with Olamide and all issues have been resolved. Still Family, always.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular American series,…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

BBNaija 2021: Every Single Child in Ojuelegba Knows White Money The Hustler-…

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the…

BBNaija 2021: Loved-Up Photos Of Season 6 Housemate Niyi And His Beautiful White…

‘Only iPhone 12 users are allowed to take pictures with me in…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

Photos from actress, Chacha Eke’s baby dedication

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ – BBNaija housemate,…

If you don’t provoke me with money, nothing will work in your life –…

“Laycon take off the wig, we know it’s you” – Nigerians…

Singer, Temmie Ovwasa reveals what will be her only regret when she dies

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More