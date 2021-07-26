Singer, Temmie Ovwasa reveals what will be her only regret when she dies

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, popularly known as YBNL Princess, has revealed what will be her biggest regret when she leaves this world.

According to Temmie, her biggest regret would be that no woman has ever broken her neck while sitting on her face.

In her words;

“My only regret when I die will be that no woman has ever broken my neck while sitting on my face”.

In other news, the singer has settled her rift with former label boss, Olamide.

The former YBNL Signee accused Olamide of bringing her all the way from Ilorin to Lagos without actually giving her the platform to actualise her dreams.

However, Temmie took to her Twitter page later announcing that both parties have reconciled.

Her tweet read: “I had a meeting with Olamide and all issues have been resolved. Still Family, always.”