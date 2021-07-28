‘They use juju’ – Nkechi Blessing calls out her colleagues buying houses and expensive cars

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has called out her colleagues buying houses and expensive cars.

According to the 32-year-old, most of these people claim its grace meanwhile, they are using juju.

Nkechi expressed her displeasure in such a deceptive attitude portrayed by these people and she proceed to curse them.

In her words;

“No be everything be grace, una they use juju… God punish you..Haaa this one is Vexing oooo Me sef Dey wonder abi I no get Grace too I Want Buy house and Range Rover ke”

Reacting to this;

@gemstone_autos wrote “Most of them get baba Lol”

@shapesbylabuji wrote “Grace na packaging name for their juju joor”

@ladyk1960 wrote “If na juju go do your own abi you no want be like them ni”

@bollypookie wrote “Nkechi chair wey we dey manage for social media , you done destroy am”