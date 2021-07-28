TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

Nkechi Blessing Goes Braless To Defend BBNaija’s Angel After She…

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay…

‘They use juju’ – Nkechi Blessing calls out her colleagues buying houses and expensive cars

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has called out her colleagues buying houses and expensive cars.

According to the 32-year-old, most of these people claim its grace meanwhile, they are using juju.

Nkechi expressed her displeasure in such a deceptive attitude portrayed by these people and she proceed to curse them.

READ ALSO

Ruth Kadiri, other celebrities react as Mercy Aigbe flaunts…

‘You should be dealt with heavily’ – Tonto…

In her words;

“No be everything be grace, una they use juju… God punish you..Haaa this one is Vexing oooo Me sef Dey wonder abi I no get Grace too I Want Buy house and Range Rover ke”

Reacting to this;

@gemstone_autos wrote “Most of them get baba Lol”

@shapesbylabuji wrote “Grace na packaging name for their juju joor”

@ladyk1960 wrote “If na juju go do your own abi you no want be like them ni”

@bollypookie wrote “Nkechi chair wey we dey manage for social media , you done destroy am”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

Nkechi Blessing Goes Braless To Defend BBNaija’s Angel After She Was Shamed For…

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay away from her man”…

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in the house (Video)

#BBNaija: Barely 24 hours after being unveiled, Liquorose set to break Laycon’s…

#BBNaija: Watch Boma’s reaction when Angel said she’s 19 (Video)

“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” – Tonto Dikeh

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Hushpuppi to face 20years in prison after pleading guilty to charges

I was diagnosed with a condition and it has affected me – DJ Cuppy’s…

‘They use juju’ – Nkechi Blessing calls out her colleagues…

‘Why I will continue to worship Davido’ – Isreal DMW opens up

Onyeka Owenu condemns Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial as she reveals…

#BBNaija: “Na Ashewo disvirgin me” – Sammie reveals shocking revelation (Video)

Obi Cubana Has Spiritual Protection, My Products Won’t Work On Him – Jaruma…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More