Nkechi Blessing breaks silence on alleged N100k debt

Actress, Nkechi Blessing has broken her silence over an alleged N100k debt she was called out for.

Recall that an Instagram hair vendor accused Nkechi of refusing to refund her the complete money of an influencing contract she was paid for.

According to Gistlover, Nkechi was paid N1M but she refunded N900k instead.

Reacting to this, the controversial actress, decided to do an N100k giveaway and according to her, she would rather give out the money than balance the hair vendor.

Taking to her official Instagram page to talk about the issue, Nkechi wrote;

“Even if this is the last money in my account, instead of giving it to an ungrateful soul who I posted her business twice for free on my page, I rather give it to those that needs it..ya all can’t change who I am NEVER… Right now Owo ti ku wazo but it’s fine… I don’t remember telling anyone I was a billionaire, I simply cut my coat according to my Sokoto…however you see me is your own cup of tea, Dts why nothing in this life ever moves me..instead I use to to my own benefit… Thank you all for coming una fit resume the dragging**Kilo kan Iru awa yi”