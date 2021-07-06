Watch video of TB Joshua’s Tribute service at The Synagogue Church

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

The founder of the synagogue church, late Prophet T.B Joshua also known as Temitope Joshua passed away last month and today the church is currently holding a tribute service in his honor.

From the below video, the heavy presence of the Nigerian Police force, Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, and other security arms of the government were seen securing the church building from the outside.

Passersby and onlookers can also be seen at the scene, as they gathered around the roads leading to the church area waiting to have access into the building.

Recall also that earlier today, we report that fire erupted at the synagogue church last night while the Candlelight for the late founder was been held.

Watch the video below.

 

