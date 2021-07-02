‘Words can’t express how I feel’ – Regina’s mum, Rita Daniels celebrates her latest achievement

Regina Daniels mum, Rita has taken to Instagram to celebrate her latest achievement.

According to the actress, she has joined the verified gang on the photo-sharing App and she is very excited about that.

Recall that Instagram verification is one of the things many Nigerian celebrities and brand influencers look forward to having.

In Rita’s words;

“Words can’t express how happy I am to have this much love from my followers, fans and most especially my son @potrix101 who made this possible I’m now part of the blue ticked I AM VERIFIED!. thank you for making it possible.”

As expected, fans and friends of Rita Daniels have stormed her comment section to felicitate with her.

@gluzy_kay wrote “You deserve more ma… more wins”

@amaka_jerry wrote “Well deserved”

@claraebe3 wrote “I noticed that too… congrats mma”