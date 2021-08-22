TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice for money – Actress,…

Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in…

After getting dragged for claiming 25, Vee finally reveals her…

BBNaija 2021; ‘What I will do if Emmanuel gets evicted’ – Liquorose

Entertainment
By Kafayat

BBNaija ‘Shine ya eyes’ housemate, Liquorose has opened up on what she would do if her lover, Emmanuel gets evicted from the reality show.

The dancer made this known after Head of House, Maria nominated Emmanuel for a fake possible eviction just like Big Brother instructed.

According to Liquorose during a conversation with Emmanuel, she would cry every day if he gets evicted.

READ ALSO

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Yousef becomes the richest…

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee opens up on what caused his mental…

“I will cry when I wake up in the morning when I want to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner, I will cry before I sleep at night”  Liquorose said.

See some of their conversation below;

Liquorose: You and I suppose to battle in the top 5. That will be dope right?

Emmanuel: That will be amazing

Liquorose: With you, I’m focused on this game. If you leave, my game will be messed up and I’ll be distracted

Emmanuel: I made bottom six in your best friend’s list.

Liquorose: She put Pere too

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice for money – Actress, Chioma…

Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in trouble

After getting dragged for claiming 25, Vee finally reveals her real age

Paul Okoye’s lawyer reacts to alleged divorce saga

Man narrates experience with soldier who tried to ‘toast’ his wife…

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh’s boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly…

Instagram twerker, Janemena in s*x scandal with Tonto Dikeh’s lover,…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021; ‘What I will do if Emmanuel gets evicted’ –…

Reactions as photo of 84-year-old Obasanjo kneeling before 37-year-old Olu of…

Davido, Donjazzy, other celebrities in awe over Tiwa Savage and Brandy’s…

#BBNaija: Pere tops the eviction list with 9 eviction nominations; See how…

Instagram twerker, Janemena in s*x scandal with Tonto Dikeh’s lover,…

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh’s boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly…

‘Why I publicized my new car on social media’ – Funke Akindele…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More