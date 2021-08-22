BBNaija 2021; ‘What I will do if Emmanuel gets evicted’ – Liquorose

BBNaija ‘Shine ya eyes’ housemate, Liquorose has opened up on what she would do if her lover, Emmanuel gets evicted from the reality show.

The dancer made this known after Head of House, Maria nominated Emmanuel for a fake possible eviction just like Big Brother instructed.

According to Liquorose during a conversation with Emmanuel, she would cry every day if he gets evicted.

“I will cry when I wake up in the morning when I want to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner, I will cry before I sleep at night” Liquorose said.

See some of their conversation below;

Liquorose: You and I suppose to battle in the top 5. That will be dope right?

Emmanuel: That will be amazing

Liquorose: With you, I’m focused on this game. If you leave, my game will be messed up and I’ll be distracted

Emmanuel: I made bottom six in your best friend’s list.

Liquorose: She put Pere too