BBNaija 2021 : ‘I am not attracted to her’ – Emmanuel opens up on his feelings for Liquorose

BBNaija 2021 housemate, Emmanuel has opened up his feelings for his fellow housemate, Liquorose.

Recall that Emmanuel and Liquorose have been bonding lately and they have become close friends.

According to Emmanuel, he is not attracted to Liquorose and he only wants them to remain as friends.

The fashion model made this known during his conversation with Pere.

In his words;

“I only want us to be friends, I am not attracted to her at all” Emmanuel said.

Pere, however, advised Emmanuel to stop making Liquorose feel loved knowing fully well that he does not love her.

Reacting to this;

@preciousezidi wrote “Their is no love here just strategic partnership”

@its_akoredebello wrote “Felt like LIQUOROSE is being used by EMMANUELL”

@chibudasharon wrote “Rose seems like some one who is desperate to be in a relationship it’s more like she is forcing a relationship here”