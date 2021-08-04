TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends…

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s Husband Defends Her After She Was Dragged…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she…

BBNaija 2021 : ‘I am not attracted to her’ – Emmanuel opens up on his feelings for Liquorose

Entertainment
By Kafayat

BBNaija 2021 housemate, Emmanuel has opened up his feelings for his fellow housemate, Liquorose.

Recall that Emmanuel and Liquorose have been bonding lately and they have become close friends.

According to Emmanuel, he is not attracted to Liquorose and he only wants them to remain as friends.

READ ALSO

BBNaija 2021: Destiny Etiko, other Nollywood stars declare…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The…

The fashion model made this known during his conversation with Pere.

In his words;

“I only want us to be friends, I am not attracted to her at all” Emmanuel said.

Pere, however, advised Emmanuel to stop making Liquorose feel loved knowing fully well that he does not love her.

Reacting to this;

@preciousezidi wrote “Their is no love here just strategic partnership”

@its_akoredebello wrote “Felt like LIQUOROSE is being used by EMMANUELL”

@chibudasharon wrote “Rose seems like some one who is desperate to be in a relationship it’s more like she is forcing a relationship here”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends sheer outfit…

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s Husband Defends Her After She Was Dragged For Allowing Saga…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she bathes in the…

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals what happened between him and Angel inside the…

Davido shares screenshot of a funny chat he had with his 4-year-old daughter,…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

Davido’s second babymama calls out men who send her 4-year-old daughter…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021 : ‘I am not attracted to her’ – Emmanuel opens up…

Economic hardship hits singer, Teni as she puts her dog up for sale

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having love affairs…

Bobrisky unveils invitation card for his 30th birthday, says he spent 7 million…

BBNaija 2021: Destiny Etiko, other Nollywood stars declare support for…

BBNaija 2021: My Husband And I Have The Understanding To Do Anything But…

Video of Angel f!ngering herself goes viral on social media

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More