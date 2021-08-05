BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney narrates how he sold puffpuff to earn a living

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

BBNaija 2021 housemate, Whitemoney has narrated how he sold puff-puff to earn a living

According to the business guru, he and his Ghananian friend once sold puff-puff in Lagos.

The Igbo born said that he made use of his fine face and fashion sense to attract female customers to patronize them.

Whitemoney made this known during a conversation he had with Arin in the early hours of today.

“The hustle is so much that I cannot remember some of the things I did. I did many things. I sold puff puff at Yaba, I and a Ghanaian friend. What he does is that: he fries it, and then he’ll use my face to sell it to the UNILAG (University of Lagos) girls. They’ll come and buy puff puff. Very sweet puff puff.” Whitemoney said

Via Punch Newspaper
