BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney narrates how he sold puffpuff to earn a living

BBNaija 2021 housemate, Whitemoney has narrated how he sold puff-puff to earn a living

According to the business guru, he and his Ghananian friend once sold puff-puff in Lagos.

The Igbo born said that he made use of his fine face and fashion sense to attract female customers to patronize them.

Whitemoney made this known during a conversation he had with Arin in the early hours of today.

“The hustle is so much that I cannot remember some of the things I did. I did many things. I sold puff puff at Yaba, I and a Ghanaian friend. What he does is that: he fries it, and then he’ll use my face to sell it to the UNILAG (University of Lagos) girls. They’ll come and buy puff puff. Very sweet puff puff.” Whitemoney said