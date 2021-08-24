#BBNaija: Pere reveals housemate to win the show, demands N10M from the winner

Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere has disclosed the housemate who he feels will emerge winner of the ongoing BBNaija show.

The controversial housemate while making his prediction, also demanded the sum of 10 million Naira if his proposed winner actually wins the show.

During a discussion with Angel, Pere told her that she will emerge winner of the show if she survives eviction. Recall that Angel happened to be among the ‘bottom 6‘ housemates that were nominated by Maria.

Pere who had no idea that it was a prank between Maria and Biggie affirmed that if Angel survives eviction she would probably emerge the winner of the show.

He said:

“What if I told you if you don’t get evicted you will win this show.

“If you stay back you are going to pick the money, mark my words and if it comes to pass N10 million is coming to my account because I saw it.”

See reactions below;