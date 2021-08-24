TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My girlfriend is always sleeping, I want a girl who is…

BBNaija 2021; ‘What I will do if Emmanuel gets…

Man calls off engagement with girlfriend for refusing to kneel…

#BBNaija: Pere reveals housemate to win the show, demands N10M from the winner

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere has disclosed the housemate who he feels will emerge winner of the ongoing BBNaija show.

The controversial housemate while making his prediction, also demanded the sum of 10 million Naira if his proposed winner actually wins the show.

During a discussion with Angel, Pere told her that she will emerge winner of the show if she survives eviction. Recall that Angel happened to be among the ‘bottom 6‘ housemates that were nominated by Maria.

READ ALSO

Prince reacts as EFCC officials allegedly return to…

#BBNaija: Actress Oma Nnadi shares screenshots of messages…

Pere who had no idea that it was a prank between Maria and Biggie affirmed that if Angel survives eviction she would probably emerge the winner of the show.

He said:

“What if I told you if you don’t get evicted you will win this show.

“If you stay back you are going to pick the money, mark my words and if it comes to pass N10 million is coming to my account because I saw it.”

See reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My girlfriend is always sleeping, I want a girl who is alive”…

BBNaija 2021; ‘What I will do if Emmanuel gets evicted’ –…

Man calls off engagement with girlfriend for refusing to kneel before his mother

Dorathy Bachor breaks down as she narrates her experience with EFCC

#BBNaija: Pere tops the eviction list with 9 eviction nominations; See how…

Reactions as photo of 84-year-old Obasanjo kneeling before 37-year-old Olu of…

Davido, Donjazzy, other celebrities in awe over Tiwa Savage and Brandy’s…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Prince reacts as EFCC officials allegedly return to Dorathy’s house to…

#BBNaija: Actress Oma Nnadi shares screenshots of messages she received after…

#BBNaija: Pere reveals housemate to win the show, demands N10M from the winner

Lady narrates experience with a hotel attendant after she lodged with her…

“If you are successful and wealthy, avoid your School Alumni WhatsApp Forum” –…

Apostle Suleman finally reacts to allegations of sleeping with actress, Chioma…

Dorathy Bachor breaks down as she narrates her experience with EFCC

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More