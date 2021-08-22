TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice for money – Actress,…

Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in…

After getting dragged for claiming 25, Vee finally reveals her…

BBNaija’s Khafi and hubby, Gedoni welcome first child (PHOTOS)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem is proudly a new mother as she just welcomed her first child with husband, Gedoni.

The excited mom shared the news via her Instagram page, disclosing that her son is not only perfect, but also a miracle.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Pere tops the eviction list with 9 eviction…

#BBNaija: Pere’s handler reacts to reports that Pere…

In her words;

“Our Miracle is here, and HE is perfect🥰🖤💛

Thank you to everyone who joined our live gender and BABY reveal 😊 – SURPRISEEEEEE!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉”

This comes months after she disclosed to her fans that she was expecting her first child with Gedoni.

“According to some of you here, I have been pregnant for the past two years.😁 I’m glad to say your predictions have finally come true! I couldn’t be happier.😇#BabyKhadoni2021 👶🏽🥳”, Khafi wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice for money – Actress, Chioma…

Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in trouble

After getting dragged for claiming 25, Vee finally reveals her real age

Paul Okoye’s lawyer reacts to alleged divorce saga

Man narrates experience with soldier who tried to ‘toast’ his wife…

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh’s boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly…

Instagram twerker, Janemena in s*x scandal with Tonto Dikeh’s lover,…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Khafi and hubby, Gedoni welcome first child (PHOTOS)

BBNaija 2021; ‘What I will do if Emmanuel gets evicted’ –…

Reactions as photo of 84-year-old Obasanjo kneeling before 37-year-old Olu of…

Davido, Donjazzy, other celebrities in awe over Tiwa Savage and Brandy’s…

#BBNaija: Pere tops the eviction list with 9 eviction nominations; See how…

Instagram twerker, Janemena in s*x scandal with Tonto Dikeh’s lover,…

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh’s boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More