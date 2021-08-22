BBNaija’s Khafi and hubby, Gedoni welcome first child (PHOTOS)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem is proudly a new mother as she just welcomed her first child with husband, Gedoni.

The excited mom shared the news via her Instagram page, disclosing that her son is not only perfect, but also a miracle.

In her words;

“Our Miracle is here, and HE is perfect🥰🖤💛

Thank you to everyone who joined our live gender and BABY reveal 😊 – SURPRISEEEEEE!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉”

This comes months after she disclosed to her fans that she was expecting her first child with Gedoni.

“According to some of you here, I have been pregnant for the past two years.😁 I’m glad to say your predictions have finally come true! I couldn’t be happier.😇#BabyKhadoni2021 👶🏽🥳”, Khafi wrote.