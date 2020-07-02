“If you know who killed my brother come forward, I beg you” – BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem and her mother beg the public for any information about the killer of their brother and son, Alexander.

The family members of the late Alexander Kareem were featured on a BBC show where they were seen pleading for any information about the murderers of the young boy.

On June 8, 2020, Khafi Kareem lost his younger brother, alexander Kareem, 20, to gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. The wound was a result of a shoot out at midnight at Askew road in shepherd’s Bush on that day.

It later emerged that Alexander’s death was a case of mistaken identity.

Detectives revealed that a white Range Rover Evoque linked to the murder was later found burnt out nearby in Ealing.

The Kareem’s family expressed their sorrow in a statement released by them saying they were “truly heartbroken” by his death.

“Alex was a loving and caring boy who was loved by so many,” his family said.

“He was so enthusiastic about what he did, he loved IT and computers. His life was tragically cut short by such a senseless act of violence which no one should ever have to endure.

“He will never have the ability to grow up and live the life we all can, he had plans to go to university in September.”

The BBnaija former housemate and sister of the deceased took to Twitter to plead to anybody with information about her brother’s killer to come forward. Accompanied by a plea, Khafi shared the BBC video featuring her brother emphasizing how she was not there for her brother when he cried out for help.

“On the 1st of January 2020 I had no idea I would be going into the 1st day of the second half of the year without my little brother,” Khafi wrote. She added, “Almost a month on and the person who has broken my family still has not been found. The hardest thing was not being there for my brother when he cried out for help. I’m praying we can help him now. If you know who did this please come forward. I beg you. #HelpAlex.”

In the BBC feature, members of Khafi’s family members spoke about the late Alexander. They pleaded with his killers to turn themselves in.

“If you did this and you are watching this at home, Please turn yourself up to Police. No mother should go through this. This is everlasting sorrow,” Khafi’s mother said in tears.

Watch the video below.

