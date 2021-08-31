Bobrisky shares stunning photos on his 30th birthday

Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky has expressed his excitement on social media as he clocks 30 today.

Taking to his verified Instagram page on Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, the popular crossdresser shared photos of him rocking different s*xy outfits.

He captioned one of the posts – ‘30 never look this good. Happy birthday to me’

Weeks ago, the controversial celebrity announced that he intends to spend over N7 million of five different looks to mark his new age.

Although we cannot confirm the actual amount the crossdresser spent on his attires, it is presumably a huge sum as the crossdresser already stated that he only employs the services of top brands and designers.

Fans and celebrities have stormed his page to celebrate with the crossdresser as he clocks a new age.