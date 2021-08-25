“I bleached to get attention and fit into the group men want” – Ghanaian sxx worker, Queen Farcadi (VIDEO)

Popular Ghanaian s*x worker, Queen Farcadi has disclosed the real reason why she bleached her skin.

During an interview with DW, Facardi revealed that she bleached her skin so she could get attention and be the kind of woman that men are easily attracted to.

Farcadi also stated that after she bleached her skin, men became attracted to her and have been giving her attention as well as other good deals for modeling roles.

This comes after a lady took to social media to call out a Nigerian man who colour-shamed her on photo sharing platform, Instagram.

According to the Nigerian lady identified as Joyce Agbanobi, she shared a photo of herself on her Insta-stories when the man identified as, Oluwaseun Adeoye mocked her complexion and advised her to bleach her skin.