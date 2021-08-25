TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her…

“I bleached to get attention and fit into the group men want” – Ghanaian sxx worker, Queen Farcadi (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Ghanaian s*x worker, Queen Farcadi has disclosed the real reason why she bleached her skin.

During an interview with DW, Facardi revealed that she bleached her skin so she could get attention and be the kind of woman that men are easily attracted to.

Farcadi also stated that after she bleached her skin, men became attracted to her and have been giving her attention as well as other good deals for modeling roles.

READ ALSO

Video from the wedding ceremony of Snapchat prostitute,…

‘I sell my body for a living because I’m lazy and…

This comes after a lady took to social media to call out a Nigerian man who colour-shamed her on photo sharing platform, Instagram.

According to the Nigerian lady identified as Joyce Agbanobi, she shared a photo of herself on her Insta-stories when the man identified as, Oluwaseun Adeoye mocked her complexion and advised her to bleach her skin.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her bible during s*x…

Video of Uche Maduagwu calling Jim Iyke a ritualist, surfaces

Prince reacts as EFCC officials allegedly return to Dorathy’s house to…

#BBNaija: “Is this your father’s house?” – Boma and…

‘He said he was not going to miss my wahala’ – Mercy Johnson…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I bleached to get attention and fit into the group men want” – Ghanaian sxx…

Paul Okoye reacts to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu

Whitemoney reveals the female housemate he would love to have as his wife

Singer, Speed Darlington blows hot at airport, vows to beat everybody (Video)

Major abducted from NDA found dead, hours after bandits demanded N200m ransom…

#BBNaija: Angel reveals the worst kisser among the male housemates

#BBNaija: Hacker demands outrageous amount after taking over Sammie’s IG account

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More