Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has shared story of how he has been managing diabetes for the past 35 years.

Obasanjo narrated how he escaped being killed by the disease which killed many of his friends.

The former President disclosed this on Wednesday during the closing ceremony of the Ogun State Diabetes Youth Development Camp, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“I have been diagnosed of diabetes for more than 35 years now and here I am, still going about, I’m still jumping up and down, I’m still doing many things many people of my age cannot do. Since I was diagnosed of diabetes, a number of my friends have d*ed and the reason is because they just did not manage their diabetes the way they should manage it.

It does not matter whether you are type one or type two, so far there is no cure for Diabetes, maybe there will be cure before I d*e. But, I pray that there will be cure before you d*e. You have to understand the type of food you should eat, you must completely abstain from sugar. The amount of carbohydrates that you take must be watched.

Don’t miss your drugs, in your own case, your insulin injection. I take my drugs along with me everywhere I go and I always check my blood sugar level regularly. Don’t let anybody put fear in your minds, Diabetes has no cure for now, but it can be managed.”