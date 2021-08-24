Nigerian author and lawyer, Reno Omokri has advised that Nigerians who are wealthy and successful to avoid their school alumni Whatsapp forum.

In a tweet shared via his verified page, Reno Omokri noted that those who are wealthy and successful might attract hatred from those who are still poor.

He added that their poor ex classmates might be of the opinion that their poverty is the responsibility of the rich ones to fix.

Reno Omokri tweeted;

“If you are successful and wealthy, avoid your school alumni WhatsApp forum. Too often, you may attract unnecessary hatred by schoolmates who believe their poverty is your responsibility to fix and your refusal to fix their poverty is a show of hatred towards them”