Nigerian twerk queen, Janemena has finally reacted to rumours that she had s*x with Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri.

In a recent post, Jane said she no longer cares about clearing the air whenever she hears rumours, adding that she rather turns the publicity to business opportunity.

In her words;

“I turn every situation into making money o. I can’t dull. AKA shock absorber indeed. I be think say Dem wan remind me the man wey burst my virginity before as I don lie give my husband say I be virgin.

Piece of advice. The minute you see yourself on a blog, whether good or bad, lock everything lockable on your main page and open your business page. As wahala come jam you for where u dey, turn am to business opportunity o. No be everytime person dey get free advert like this.”