Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in trouble

Ifemeludike, a Nigerian lady who confessed sleeping with apostle Suleman twice has landed in trouble.

Recall, the lady recently made a video where she claimed she slept with popular apostle, Johnson Suleman twice at different hotels.

Ifemeludike alleged that she met the apostle through her friend, Lynda who invited her over to a hotel where she met Suleman.

She added the apostle gave them huge bundles of cash which they shared after the sexual escapade, and he also tried to help her redeploy to another state during her National youth service.

While sharing her experience with the man of God, she disclosed that she has been having sleepless nights and her heart has been heavy following her experience with the apostle.

She said she repented afterwards and had to confess openly in order to free her mind from all guilt.

Reacting to this, her alleged friend, Lynda bluntly denied linking her to any apostle and vowed to sue her for defamation if she doesn’t desist from mentioning her name.