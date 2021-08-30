Lesbian singer, Temmie Ovwasa popularly known as YBNL Princess has opened up on why she doesn’t want to have children.

Speaking in a recent video, the singer said she wouldn’t be able to handle it if she gives birth to a child who is attracted to the opposite sex after spending money to get a sp3rm donor and finishing other protocols.

In her words;

“There are so many reasons why I don’t want to have kids and on the top of that list is my heterophobia.

Imagine gathering money and going to find sp*rm donor, doing all the necessary process to get the child. And then that child turns out to be a sexually straight person. A heterosexual. Do you know what that means? A heterosexual in my home?”