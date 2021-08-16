“Nigerian men are so romantic”- Reactions as man proposes to his girlfriend with a goat

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after using a goat to make an official marriage proposal to his girlfriend.

Photos making the rounds on Twitter captures the moment the man posed with his woman as he asked her to be his wife.

Right beside them was a goat which was tied on the neck as the man held the rope firmly while showering kisses on his lady.

Check out funny reactions:

@Deji: Man proposed with a goat so they can get married asun as possible.

@Uncle Jibo: introduction after she don agree asun as possible

@Jendor: Asun as I saw the goat I knew they were in love.

@Commisioner for dodo: Nigerian men are so romantic and thoughtful.