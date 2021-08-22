TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice for money – Actress,…

Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in…

After getting dragged for claiming 25, Vee finally reveals her…

Reactions as photo of 84-year-old Obasanjo kneeling before 37-year-old Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III goes viral

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted differently to a viral photo of 84-year-old Obasanjo kneeling before 37-year-old Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III.

In the photo, the former president of Nigeria was seen on his knees paying homage to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, at his coronation thanksgiving service in Warri.

This photo has generated lots of comments on social media because of the age difference between Obasanjo and the Olu of Warri.

READ ALSO

I have been battling this for the past 35 years –…

‘She lies effortlessly’ – Nigerians drag…

See the photo below;

See some comments below;

realmercyaigbe wrote; When I saw this picture, one thing came to my mind, Tradition! Nothings beats our Tradition. Long live the King @oluofwarri

officialcorazon1 wrote; OBJ is a maestro. He was in Warri today to pay homage to the 21st Olu of Warri (or Itsekiri). He exemplifies the wisdom “stoop to conquer”. He’s a networker and bridge-builder. It’s a privilege to be learning from him.

patienceyisa wrote; Culture is beautiful

tyjimiwigs wrote; Obj has so much respect. First it was Oni of Ife. Let other leaders learn from him.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice for money – Actress, Chioma…

Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in trouble

After getting dragged for claiming 25, Vee finally reveals her real age

Paul Okoye’s lawyer reacts to alleged divorce saga

Man narrates experience with soldier who tried to ‘toast’ his wife…

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh’s boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly…

Instagram twerker, Janemena in s*x scandal with Tonto Dikeh’s lover,…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as photo of 84-year-old Obasanjo kneeling before 37-year-old Olu of…

Davido, Donjazzy, other celebrities in awe over Tiwa Savage and Brandy’s…

#BBNaija: Pere tops the eviction list with 9 eviction nominations; See how…

Instagram twerker, Janemena in s*x scandal with Tonto Dikeh’s lover,…

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh’s boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly…

‘Why I publicized my new car on social media’ – Funke Akindele…

‘I want a fairytale type of love’ – Tiwa Savage opens up on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More