Reactions as photo of 84-year-old Obasanjo kneeling before 37-year-old Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III goes viral

Social media users have reacted differently to a viral photo of 84-year-old Obasanjo kneeling before 37-year-old Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III.

In the photo, the former president of Nigeria was seen on his knees paying homage to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, at his coronation thanksgiving service in Warri.

This photo has generated lots of comments on social media because of the age difference between Obasanjo and the Olu of Warri.

See the photo below;

See some comments below;

realmercyaigbe wrote; When I saw this picture, one thing came to my mind, Tradition! Nothings beats our Tradition. Long live the King @oluofwarri

officialcorazon1 wrote; OBJ is a maestro. He was in Warri today to pay homage to the 21st Olu of Warri (or Itsekiri). He exemplifies the wisdom “stoop to conquer”. He’s a networker and bridge-builder. It’s a privilege to be learning from him.

patienceyisa wrote; Culture is beautiful

tyjimiwigs wrote; Obj has so much respect. First it was Oni of Ife. Let other leaders learn from him.