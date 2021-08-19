We warned you about posting your life on social media, now you don cast – Nigerians drag Tonto Dikeh

Nigerians are currently trolling Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, following the recent update about her relationship with new lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

Recent reports alleged that the new couple are currently beefing, as her lover allegedly accused her of being a chronic smoker, a habit which he could no longer condone.

It was also reported that her man, Prince cheats on her severally in his house, despite the fact that she also stays there.

In a leaked voicenote, her man was allegedly heard speaking about his sexual experience with side chick and how he wishes to have more encounters with her.

He also spoke about Tonto Dikeh and the fact that he can no longer cope with her smoking and drinking attitude because it irritates him.

Reacting to the entire drama, Nigerians dragged Tonto for making her new relationship public, instead of keeping it a secret.

See reactions below;