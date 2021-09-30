BBNaija star, Alex Unusual surprises father on his birthday (Video)

Reality TV star cum entrepreneur, Alex Unusual and her siblings have surprised their father on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Alex shared a video of herself and her siblings paying their father a surprise visit, as she expressed her love and gratitude to him.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“Hi Father, I really want to say that I’m proud to be your daughter. I’m grateful to God that I’ve had you in my life since day one and not for once have you failed me.

Dear daddy, Thank you for giving me all you could. Thank you for instilling in me patience and empathy. Thank you for all your sacrifice. Thank you for being my hero.

Thank you for being that father that trained his children with counseling although I’m still grateful you were never the parent they called when I got into troubles in school because you would have asked them to crucify me🤣.

Thank you for not bringing the roof down when I failed maths, you don’t know how much positive effect that single act had in my life. Thank you for making sure I always had money. Thank you for teaching me how to smile and stay calm amidst chaos.

I appreciate how you never put any form of pressure on me. I appreciate your every sunday call to remind me of the church and prayer. You’ll live long daddy, in health and everything nice.

I’ll always love you dad and I won’t trade you for the whole world. My siblings and I traveled all the way to surprise him at the office since he saw us last in January.

We had a mini party at the office and I can say that my father is an amazing man. I’m going to bed with a joyful heart and I’ll do it all over again because he deserves it and more.”