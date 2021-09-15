A video of Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross putting his fingers into Angel’s thighs while they danced together has sparked outrage.

The video making the rounds on social medi shows Angel and Cross getting romantic while other housemates stood close by, dancing in an erotic manner.

Melanin beauty, Saskay was also spotted kissing JayPaul and Cross on the same night within the same period of time.

Angel however stood on the bed while Cross was seen inserting his fingers down in her thighs when she danced, before Yousef walked in and interrupted them.

This is coming after Angel was dragged mercilessly on social media for raising up her top and exposing her coochie in the presence of Whitemoney and Queen.