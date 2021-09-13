How I slept with different girls every day of the week – Cross

Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Cross has narrated how he played a game which required him to sleep with a different every day of the week.

Cross disclosed this during a discussion with his fellow housemates in the dinning room.

According to the 30-year-old entrepreneur, during his days in the colleague, his friends usually engage him in a crazy game called “Perfect Week.”

Cross said they decided to play the game whereby each of them (usually 5 or 6 friends) will sleep with a different girl from Monday to Sunday. Anyone who completes it has completed the perfect week.

Emmanuel asked Cross how many perfect weeks he got in those days and his response was, “it’s very difficult.”

Meanwhile, Yousef and Emmanuel also admitted that they played a game similar to the one Cross mentioned but the difference is that the “hunting” was just for a day.