A pregnant NYSC member who was deployed to Bayelsa State camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has delivered a bouncing baby boy.

The beautiful corp member, Yanusa Ranatu who was deployed for the 2021 batch B orientation course, delivered a baby boy on Thursday, August 31.

Ranatu, with call-up number BY/21B/1675, had just concluded her registration at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Kaiama, when she went into labour.

She was rushed to the state referral hospital in Kaiama, where she was successfully delivered of her baby, a boy, by another corp member, Dr. Clara Mbanusi, who was on duty.

Congratulatory massages from Nigerians and well wishers have been pouring in for the corper who welcomed her child.

