TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You asked me to abort my baby after I told you I was pregnant…

Bobrisky promises to deal with Tonto Dikeh as he reveals what she…

“I am very sorry” – Kpokpogri apologizes Janemena’s husband

Bobrisky apologizes to former bestie, Tonto Dikeh after dragging her on Instagram

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has finally apologized to Tonto Dikeh for dragging her to filth on social media.

In a lengthy post, Bobrisky wrote;

“Tonto, I humiliated you here so is a must I come back here to apologize for calling you out !!! I honestly didn’t know what came over me, but I later realize I was wrong… pls find it in your heart to forgive me.

READ ALSO

I’m a father – Crossdresser, Bobrisky finally…

You will always be a smelling man with fake bum pads –…

Yes I might have be there for u as friends, the truth is you were also there for me at some point of my life. Pls find it in ur heart to forgive me once more. We necessarily shouldn’t be friends no more but let me apologize for calling you out.

To my fans, and to tonto fans I’m sorry many of you are disappointed at me, pls forgive me and I promise never to repeat dis no more. @iamfaithojo mummy thanks for giving me the best advice God bless you ma, you are truly a mother who don’t support evil.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You asked me to abort my baby after I told you I was pregnant – Lady calls…

Bobrisky promises to deal with Tonto Dikeh as he reveals what she recently did…

“I am very sorry” – Kpokpogri apologizes Janemena’s husband

#BBNaija: “I prefer to leave rather than play this game” – Pere blows hot

I’m scared of what will happen when my daughter leaves the show –…

You will always be a smelling man with fake bum pads – DaffyBlanco blasts…

Lady cries out for help after falling in love with her sister’s ex…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

I’m a father – Crossdresser, Bobrisky finally opens up

Reactions as lady makes advances at “aboki” who was repairing her…

BBNaija besties, Tacha and Khafi unfollow themselves on Instagram

Lady in severe pain after catching her man cheating on her with two men

Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay reconcile months after ‘messy’ salon fight

“No woman is faithful to a broke man” – Nigerian lady says

“Being lusted after is not a compliment” – Lady advises fellow…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More