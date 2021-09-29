Bobrisky narrates why he bowed to pressure and apologized to Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has disclosed why he tendered apology to Tonto Dikeh.

This comes after the self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ who has been shading Tonto Dikeh on social media over alleged N5milllion debt, apologized to her via Instagram.

Speaking on why he apologized to Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky stated that his “mother”, Faith Ojo advised him to stop trolling Tonto and apologized.

Bob thanked his ‘mummy’ for not supporting evil, and telling him to his face that his actions were wrong, without hiding anything from him.

Bob added that he had to let down his pride and apologize to Tonto after he sat back and thought about everything and understood that he was actually wrong.