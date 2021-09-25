TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her…

Tonto Dikeh leaks chat with Kpokpogri after she accused him of…

Man leaks weird messages a male passenger sent to him via…

“I really like my boyfriend, hope he still likes me after everything I’ve done on this show” – Angel

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel has stated clearly that is still in love with her boyfriend, and she hopes they would still be together.

According to Angel, she really hopes he would still love her and accept her back, despite all she has done on the show.

The 21-year-old disclosed this during her diary session on Friday where she noted that she was seeing someone before entering the house.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Identity of Nini’s boyfriend exposed as their…

#BBNaija: “I have respect for Nyash” – Whitemoney reacts to…

She further stated that she’s willing to continue the relationship if he would understand her game and move on with her. According to her, there is a glimpse of hope as she described him as an easy-going and free person.

Angel has kissed and had some racy moments with most male housemates in the show. She was also spotted str!pping totally on national TV.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her s*x tapes

Tonto Dikeh leaks chat with Kpokpogri after she accused him of keeping…

Man leaks weird messages a male passenger sent to him via WhatsApp

#BBNaija: Housemates show off their best styles of making love (Video)

Tonto Dikeh reacts after Kpokpogri dragged her to court and demanded N10billion

Watch housemates reaction after they found Nini sleeping on the bed, after…

Woman accuses husband of assaulting 4-month-old daughter

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I really like my boyfriend, hope he still likes me after everything I’ve done…

#BBNaija: Identity of Nini’s boyfriend exposed as their loved-up photos surfaces

You didn’t even wait to see the house I was building for you – Nkechi…

“I saw a devil and ran away” – James Brown reacts to Bobrisky…

You’re very wicked – Bobrisky blasts Mompha after he asked him to…

Mompha reacts as Bobrisky’s former assistant claims that he is dating…

Bobrisky is ugly and bald – Bobrisky’s former Ivorian PA, Oye Kyme reveals

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More