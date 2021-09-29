“It’s sad no matter what women achieve in life, it’s nothing unless she’s married” – BBNaija’s Uriel

Reality TV star, Uriel Oputa has tackled Nigerians pressuring her on social media to find a man and get married.

While tackling those involved, Uriel stated that it is quite sad that in this part of the world, a woman’s achievements means nothing if she is not married.

In her words!

“It’s sad no matter what women achieve in life, it’s nothing unless you are married. I post a food video which is helping thousands of people and you still comment go and marry.

What if I don’t want to Marry? Does that make me a witch? I don’t wake up everyday and say holy Ghost fire that husband. My prayer is “Father Lord bring me the man I need not want.” Bring me a man who will not mess up my positive Aura.

I’m very careful with who I allow into my life. Because they could be the beginning of your downfall. I find hope and solace in faith and a Damn good body. Abeg.”